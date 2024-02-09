Who are the Boise hangar collapse victims? Here’s what we know, how to help families

More than a week after a hangar collapse killed three people and injured nine near the Boise Airport, details have started to emerge on the victims.

The investigation continues into what caused the collapse of the partially constructed building, which was set to be a standalone hangar for Jackson Jet Center.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death for all three listed by the Ada County coroner as traumatic blunt force injuries.

Five other people were listed in critical condition following the accident. Authorities have declined to provide additional updates on the status of the victims.

Here’s what we know about the three people who were killed, as well as information the Idaho Statesman has learned about those who were injured.

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for some survivors, and those listed here were verified by the crowdfunding platform as legitimate fundraisers for the collapse victims.

The steel structure at the hangar site collapsed.

Big D Builders, the Meridian-based contractor working to build the hangar, sent an emailed statement Thursday expressing thanks to the community and also its sympathy. This came a day after a law firm retained by the families of two victims criticized Big D and pledged that “justice will be served.”

“We are grateful for doctors, nurses, and associated staff, all clergy, individuals and families around the world that are ministering to the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of each member of our team,” the company said in its statement.

Big D Builders said it plans to “continue to work closely with every individual and their family who have been impacted in this tragic accident to ensure all of their needs are met,” including working with funeral homes and government agencies to “ensure each individual will be reunited with their family and their community.”

Three people died in the collapse

Mario Sontay Tzi and Mariano “Alex” Coc Och

Coc Och, 24, and Sontay Tzi, 32, both natives of Carcha, Guatemala, were living in Nampa when the project accident occurred. Serna & Associates, a law firm representing their families, said the two men “died horribly, knowing they were about to die at such a young age, crushed by tons of metal.”

The law firm said it will “seek to obtain the findings of local, state and federal authorities” and also hopes to bring its own experts and engineers to the scene to make determinations about the cause of the collapse, according to a release from Serna on Wednesday.

“We will hold every single entity who contributed to this horrific accident responsible for their actions and will seek justice on behalf of all of those who grieve today,” Serna said in the release.

Craig Durrant

Durrant, 59, of Boise, was one of the co-founders of Big D Builders.

Durrant incorporated Big D Builders in Idaho in 1996 alongside his brothers Russell, Dennis and Kevin Durrant. The Durrant family has started multiple businesses in Idaho, including Big D Ranch in Meridian.

The family has deep roots in the Treasure Valley, according to the Big D Builders’ website. Clarence Henry Durrant moved the family from Provo, Utah, to Meridian in 1946 and kicked off the “Big D brand” in 1954 when he entered the “egg producing business” by purchasing 800 chicks.

“Words cannot describe our pain and sorrow since Wednesday evening,” an emailed statement written on behalf of Big D Builders read. “We have lost family members and valued employees who were close personal friends. We have also had colleagues experience significant injuries. Behind our company name is a small, Idaho-grown, family-owned business, and we are grieving deeply with our community.”

Nine people were injured

Four of the names of the nine survivors have been at least partially made public through fundraising efforts.

Pedro Lopez Jr.

Lopez was among those critically injured in the hangar collapse, according to a verified GoFundMe page created by his wife, Alyssa Joyner.

Joyner said the funds raised would go toward meeting the “many needs arising for him and his family during this time.”

Lopez successfully underwent one surgery and was scheduled for a second one, Joyner posted on Facebook. She told the Idaho Statesman in a message that her husband was not ready to talk publicly about the collapse, saying it was “still hard for him at the moment.”

Pedro Lopez Jr. was among those injured in the Boise hangar collapse.

Jose

A verified GoFundMe fundraiser said a man named Jose, whose last name was not included, was another of the critically injured victims.

The fundraising page, set up by Jose’s niece, said Jose is a husband and father of three children between the ages of 15 and 18.

“He is a very hardworking blue-collar man and cherished by all his family and friends,” according to the GoFundMe. “Jose is such an amazing soul, and we cannot be more devastated by unfortunate circumstances.”

The fundraiser is intended to “give his wife and children some peace of mind while they deal with this unfortunate tragedy,” the page said.

Jose’s family members are “hopeful he can pull through” but also aware that his “condition could take a turn for the worst at any moment,” the page said.

The family plans to put all donations toward food, gas and any unexpected expenses that arise from his hospitalization, according to the page.

The GoFundMe page said Jose has a wife and three children.

Alejandro Lopez

Lopez, of Nampa, created a GoFundMe account for himself, saying he was another collapse victim.

“This fund is being organized to contribute to the many needs arising for me and my family during this time,” Lopez posted on the page.

Alejandro Lopez was injured in the Boise hangar collapse.

Brian Lopez Garcia

A GoFundMe was set up for Lopez Garcia by a friend, Brayan Sanchez Maaz.

“This fund is being organized to raise money to contribute to the many needs arising for him and his family during this time,” according to the GoFundMe description.

Bryan Lopez Garcia was injured in the Boise hangar collapse.