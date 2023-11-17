As Boise housing prices rise, how do household expenses stack up in Idaho, nationwide?

Sometimes, it feels like everyone has an anecdote or a trick for financial success, from simple concepts — like spending no more than a third of your monthly income on rent — to the notion of not buying something unless you can afford to buy it twice.

With the prices increasing for just about everything, the ability to follow strict financial guidelines has only become more difficult for the average household.

A recent analysis by doxo outlines the average monthly bills paid in numerous cities in Idaho and nationwide, comparing city averages to other cities, state averages and federal averages.

Average household bills in Idaho

According to the doxo data, the average household in the U.S. pays $2,046 in bills each month. The majority of these payments go toward mortgage or rent.

In Idaho, the average household pays $1,938 in monthly bills, about 40% of their income. This secured the Gem State the No. 27 slot in the nation when ranking states’ monthly household bills.

The average monthly household expenses for all of Idaho compared to the national average.

Doxo also looked at comparisons across specific bills and payment categories. Idaho’s averages were below national averages, except for monthly auto loans and health insurance bills. Washington state overtook the national averages of each category by $43 and $35, respectively.

Idaho average household bills by county

There is also county and city-specific data available. The 10 counties with the highest monthly household expenses in the state were:

Latah ($2,245) Blaine ($2,105) Bonner ($2,071) Twin Falls ($1,989) Kootenai ($1,970) Ada ($1,970) Bingham ($1,898) Nez Perce ($1,891) Canyon ($1,880) Jefferson ($1,843)

Many household expenses examined are relatively similar between Ada County and the national average. Here’s how Ada compares in some key metrics:

The average mortgage in Ada County is $43 per month more than the national average.

Conversely, the average monthly rent is $11 less in Ada County than the national average.

Nearly three-quarters of Ada County households are paying auto loans, with an average cost of $423, which is $44 less than the national average.

Less than a quarter of Ada residents are paying for life insurance despite it being $26 cheaper than the national average.

The average monthly household expenses for Ada County compared to the national average.

Idaho average household bills by city

Individual cities were also examined. The 10 cities in Idaho with the highest average monthly household expenses:

Moscow ($2,278) Kuna ($2,230) Sandpoint ($2,183) Twin Falls ($2,163) Eagle ($2,138) Coeur D’Alene ($2,071) Meridian ($2,036) Boise ($1,965) Nampa ($1,937) Garden City ($1,912)

Here’s how that breaks down for Boise:

The average household spends $2,190 monthly on bills, about 36% of their income.

Generally, a little under half of the total dollar amount goes toward mortgage and auto payments.

The standard rent is $63 cheaper than the national average.

About 77% of households pay auto loans. The average payment is $28 less than the national average.