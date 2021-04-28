Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary buys State Street building, moves ahead despite opposition

Interfaith Sanctuary is moving forward with its application to convert a former Salvation Army thrift store into a shelter for homeless families and individuals.

Jodi Peterson, the shelter’s executive director, submitted an application for the change on Tuesday. Peterson confirmed to the Statesman that the shelter had completed its purchase of the new property.

The plan is for the shelter to move from its downtown location, 1620 W. River Street, to the Veterans Park neighborhood, 4306 W. State St.

“The interior of the existing facilities will be renovated to provide housing for homeless families, single men, single women and medically fragile individuals,” the application says. “In addition to the housing component, operational facilities such as administrative offices, caseworker offices, recovery program classrooms, community rooms, a computer room, laundry facilities and client intake areas will be located in the larger building.”

The changes also would include a new day center on the northwest corner of the property, which might not happen immediately, depending on fundraising, the application notes. Unused open space “will be developed for daily client use.”

New renderings were not immediately available for the new shelter.

Tuesday’s news comes as neighbors have continued to protest against the new location. Those living near the area have spoken out during an open house as well as during an online forum, saying they are afraid of everything from dropping property values to the safety of their children.

Neighbors even staged a “traffic jam” last weekend, KTVB reported.

Many critics believe that the process has been rushed and that the team looking to move the shelter has not properly examined the neighborhood. Peterson told the Statesman in January that her team chose the location for its “thoughtful neighbors that have shown acceptance,” citing Valor Pointe, a 27-unit apartment complex funded in part by the city of Boise.

Story continues

Valor Pointe, at 4203 W. State, almost directly across the street from the Salvation Army building, houses veterans and provides them with services.

But some neighbors have committed to opposing the relocation. The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association collected donations to hire lawyers and “other professional advisers” to oppose the project at the city level.

Peterson said the shelter has been modified to try to address some neighborhood concerns, including scaling back plans on the size and scale of the building. The most recent plans, she said earlier this month, still would serve 200 people, which is more than the 140 the current River Street location can hold. The original proposal on State Street was to accommodate as many as 276 people.

“We’ve adjusted based on the demands,” Peterson said Tuesday. “What can we accomplish with this project? What are the priorities?”

She said current plans allow for the shelter to serve 94 family members, with space for cribs in individual rooms. There are also “supportive beds” for seniors and those who have special medical needs, which she said would allow for privacy and health services.

There also be private and semi-private rooms for those who “are sustained, employed and on housing lists, but stuck because there is no housing available,” Peterson said. People who engage in programming and who are employed are eligible for “incentive beds,” or dorm-style spaces with places to store possessions.

Emergency beds for those who simply need a place to sleep also will be available.

Peterson has previously said the total cost of the relocation would come to about $5 million, split almost evenly between the cost of the building and the cost of renovations. Much of that money is coming from donations, including $1.5 million from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. A private loan will help cover part of the cost, she said.

The shelter’s application for a conditional use permit will have to go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. It did not appear Tuesday that a date had yet been set for that. Depending on how quickly the application moves through the process, the shelter’s new location could open as soon as March 2022.