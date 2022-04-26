Boise mall security provider cited in shooting investigation by Department of Labor

The security company hired by Boise Towne Square exposed its employees to danger and failed to follow its own procedures prior to the fatal shooting at the mall in October, a federal investigation found.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release that it began its inspection following the Oct. 25 shooting that resulted in the death of one mall employee, 26-year-old security guard Jo Acker.

A 49-year-old customer, Roberto Padilla Arguelles, also was killed in the shooting. The shooter, Jacob Bergquist, later died following a shootout with police. Four people also were injured.

The OSHA release said Professional Security Consultants Inc., a Los Angeles company with about 2,900 workers, did not follow its own rules around how to interact with armed individuals when enforcing the mall’s code of conduct.

“Professional Security Consultants’ policies and procedures did not effectively address the risk of gun violence, a recognized hazard in the security services industry,” OSHA Area Director David Kearns said. “Every worker has the right to a safe and healthful workplace. This employer must provide enhanced safeguards and training to ensure workers have the knowledge and tools to better protect themselves against assault.”

The federal agency proposed $14,502 in penalties for exposing security workers to hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm.

OSHA also recommended Professional Security Consultants develop a workplace violence prevention program that includes procedures for identifying, tracking and communicating information on high-risk people, persons of interest and habitual offenders of the mall’s firearms prohibition.

According to Ada County Emergency Dispatch records obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public records request, police received calls about Bergquist three times in the span of a few months leading up to the fatal mall shooting — including once because he had a gun holstered on his hip and two ammunition magazines “strapped to his back” at the mall. Boise Towne Square does not allow firearms on the premises.

The other two incidents were at other area businesses.