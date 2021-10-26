Boise mall shooting suspect in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with police

The suspect in Monday afternoon’s shooting at Boise Towne Square mall is in critical condition after being shot by police, according to a news release.

The Boise Police Department said Monday evening that “an exchange of gunfire” between the suspect and an officer left the suspect hospitalized. The officer also was injured but has been treated and released, BPD said.

Two people were killed and five were wounded in Monday’s incident — with the officer and suspect among those five. The identities of the deceased and those injured have not been released. The Ada County Coroner’s Office said Monday that it had responded and planned to have more information Tuesday.

Police said in the news release that “no additional information will be released” by the department about the other victims who were treated at hospitals.

“We recognize the community has many questions and concerns. The Boise Police Department will work to make sure we get information out to the community as quickly as possible in conjunction with our investigators and prosecutors,” Police Chief Ryan Lee said Monday.