Boise man, 19, found dead in park. Police label it ‘suspicious,’ family is ‘devastated’

Police have labeled the death of a 19-year-old Boise man “suspicious” after he was found in a vehicle at Shoshone Park on Friday evening.

Darrius J. Smith was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m Friday, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office, which listed cause and manner of death as “pending.”

Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman that officers responded to West Canal Street and South Shoshone Street at roughly 5 p.m. Friday. Williams said officers were told there was a “deceased person in a vehicle in the parking.”

The Twin Falls Police Department also is investigating Smith’s death, Lt. Justin Diamond told the Statesman by phone. Diamond said police are looking into whether there is a connection to a shooting in Harmon Park in Twin Falls that left a 17-year-old injured Wednesday. Diamond said the teen is now in stable condition and recovering.

“Right now, we’re more or less investigating as to whether or not that the person found in Boise is related to our case,” Diamond said.

In September, Smith was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Frank Church High School, according to court records and prior Statesman reporting. He pleaded guilty as a part of a plea agreement to possession of a weapon or firearm on school property and aiding and abetting petty theft — both misdemeanors.

Smith was placed on two years of supervised probation on March 14, according to court records. Additionally, Smith was placed within the Ada County Sheriff’s Office alternative service program, according to spokesperson Patrick Orr. He was assigned to a labor detail crew and was supposed to start later in April.

Smith’s family said they were “shocked” and “devastated” to hear of his death, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral expenses.

“Thank you for all the love and prayers; Darrius loved his family and friends,” according to the page.