Boise man, 21, arrested on felony charges after multiagency police search in Garden City

Garden City police arrested a 21-year-old Boise man on Wednesday afternoon and he was booked into jail on charges of felony domestic battery and felony injury to a child.

Police responded to a report of a domestic battery near Chinden Boulevard and Glenwood Street in a business parking lot at around 3:15 p.m., but by the time they arrived, the suspect had fled in a car, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department.

The release said that the battery was “stopped by concerned citizens in the area” and that the man also “engaged in conduct that was likely to result in great bodily harm to a child.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department and Boise Police Department assisted in the search, the release said. It ended when Garden City plainclothes detectives arrested him near 17th Street and Idaho Street in Boise.

The man was booked into the Ada County Jail and will have an arraignment hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday.