Boise man who allegedly shot someone on Fourth of July gets 5 years felony probation

A man was sentenced to five years of felony probation after last year’s Fourth of July shooting in Boise that left one person injured.

Jacob Mosman, 23, of Boise, was initially charged with aggravated assault, a use of a deadly weapon enhancement and aggravated battery, but prosecutors dismissed the charges when Mosman took a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to felony concealment of evidence, which carries a minimum of one year fixed in prison and four years indeterminate.

Mosman got into a “verbal altercation” with a man he knew and shot him last year in the 11000 block of West Edna Street, according to a news release from Boise police. Authorities said they found the victim a mile away at the intersection of West Tylerson Avenue and West Ustick Road. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A letter from members of his family pleaded with the judge to dismiss the concealment of evidence charge. Mosman’s aunt Jessica Issac said her nephew has been working on bettering himself.

“I feel that his growth will be stunted, if not destroyed, if he enters the jail system,” Issac wrote.

His father, William Mosman, said the plea deal was ill-advised, and that his son and family had been villainized. William told the court his son has become a social pariah and was essentially deemed unemployable.