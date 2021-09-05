Boise man arrested after alleged confrontations precede shooting of victim in the leg

Police arrested a 26-year-old Boise man who allegedly got into multiple altercations early Sunday before reportedly shooting and injuring another man.

According to a Boise Police Department news release, shortly after midnight officers responded to a report of a driver cursing and yelling at another motorist and brandishing a pistol. They found a man matching the suspect’s description in another altercation in the 900 block of Miller Street in Downtown Boise.

The man, later identified as Ethan Byrd, was yelling at people before officers heard a gunshot.

Byrd allegedly shot another man in the leg, injuring him. Officers reportedly saw Byrd with a pistol in his hand after the altercation, and police said “evidence indicates the victim saw Byrd draw his gun during the verbal altercation and confronted him.”

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Byrd fled from officers, ignored commands and appeared to be intoxicated. He was arrested on a felony aggravated battery charge with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony crime. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for concealed carry while intoxicated.