Boise man arrested, allegedly abused vulnerable adult at assisted living facility

A 25-year-old man was arrested last week for the alleged sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult at an assisted living facility, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday.

On July 18, detectives with Boise police’s special victims unit began an investigation into the report of abuse involving a vulnerable adult at a facility on the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Street, according to a Boise police news release. A search by the Idaho Statesman found that an assisted living facility called Truewood by Merrill is located at that address.

The Boise man was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail a day later, police said. The man’s bond was set at $500,000, online jail records showed.

The man has been charged with felony sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to online court records. The facility has been cooperating with the ongoing police investigation, Boise police said.

The Statesman has reached out to Boise police for additional information.