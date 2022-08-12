Boise man arrested for allegedly punching police and jail deputies after DUI stop

Eagle police arrested a Boise man Wednesday for allegedly attacking law enforcement officers during a DUI stop. And police said that when he was booked into the Ada County Jail, he assaulted two correctional officers as well.

Stephen Ray Duckworth, 29, faces two felony charges of battery on a police officer and misdemeanor charges of assault on a police officer, resisting or obstructing officers and driving under the influence, according to court documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman. The crime of battery against a police officer can carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Duckworth was being held on a $30,000 bond but online records show he is no longer in jail.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a motorist reported a potential drunken driver heading south on Idaho 55 to police and followed him to a gas station, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release. (The city of Eagle contracts its law enforcement services through the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.)

When police arrived at the gas station, Duckworth was sitting in his car and refused to roll down the window, show his driver’s license or answer questions, the release said, prompting officers to tell him they were going to place him under arrest.

Officers said they were forced to break the vehicle’s passenger side window to unlock the door. A sergeant asked Duckworth to exit the vehicle, and when he did, he began punching one of the officers at the scene, according to the release, and Duckworth attempted to bite the officer. Two other officers then got involved, and eventually they had to use a Taser to subdue the man, the release said.

As he was being booked into the Ada County Jail, Duckworth then allegedly attacked two detention deputies.

Both the officer Duckworth struck at the gas station and one of the jail employees sustained cuts on their faces, and the police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the release.