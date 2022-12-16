Boise man arrested, charged with felony after police alleged he sexually battered a minor

A 43-year-old Boise man has been arrested and charged with a felony related to the sexual battery of a minor.

James Burns was booked into the Ada County Jail on Thursday and faces a felony charge of sexual battery of a minor child between 16 and 17 years old and a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery, according to a news release from the Meridian Police Department and online court records. Burns was still in custody on a $150,000 bond as of Friday afternoon, jail records showed.

At 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said Burns “battered a juvenile” who was working near the area of East Franklin Road and North Main Street. The department, in a 10:30 a.m. release the following day, asked the public for help identifying Burns.

Burns at 11:15 a.m. Thursday had returned to the location where the battery occurred, but by the time police arrived, he had left, Meridian police said. By 2:17 p.m., the department had updated its release to say Burns had been located and arrested after a quick search.

He’s expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 for a preliminary hearing, court records showed.

Meridian police said they believe there could be more victims and ask anyone with information to contact them at 208-888-6678.