Boise man arrested, charged with second-degree murder after suspected stabbing

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man near Boise’s Central Bench.

Jorge Lossi, of Boise, was taken into custody by Boise police officers Friday night, and charged with felony second-degree murder, police said in a news release Saturday. The deceased victim has yet to be identified.

Police responded at about 10:55 p.m. Friday to reports of an incident at a home on South Orchard Street near West Franklin Road, police said.

At the home, police found an injured man, who appeared to have been stabbed, an initial police investigation found. Ada County Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he died from his injuries, police said.

Lossi was detained at the home and arrested after detectives with the Boise Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit investigated further, police said. He was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he remained in custody Saturday afternoon, and was ineligible for bail because of the severity of his felony charge.

In 2015, Lossi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault or battery upon certain personnel. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in state prison, according to Idaho court records.

Then, in 2017, while serving his prison sentence, Lossi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of battery against a present or past official, judge, officer, jailer or correctional employee, court records show. A separate felony charge of battery against health care workers was dismissed, and Lossi was sentenced to another 1 1/2 years in prison.

Boise police said they continue to investigate.