Boise man arrested in fatal Nampa stabbing. Charges include first-degree murder

A 28-year-old Boise man was arrested Thursday in the death of a man found in a Nampa alleyway in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Nampa Police Department found Abel Saenz, 29, of Caldwell, lying unresponsive with apparent stab wounds in an alley in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, a news release Wednesday said. That release also said a suspect was in custody and an investigation was being conducted.

On Thursday, Nampa detectives arrested Hunter Kneppe and booked him into the Canyon County jail on six charges, according to a new press release. Among those are first-degree murder, robbery, a criminal gang enhancement and a deadly weapon enhancement, Nampa police said.

“Mr. Kneppe came to Nampa with the intention to support criminal activity and he followed through with this brutal murder,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in Thursday’s release.

Huff said police used witness information and security camera footage to work the investigation into Kneppe.