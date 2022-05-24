Boise man arrested on suspicion of murder after Sunday shooting of woman

Alex Brizee
A 23-year-old Boise man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman, police said.

Alfonso Emmanuel “Junior Gamboa” Leon was arrested Monday by the Garden City Police Department on suspicion of murder in the first degree, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department and online jail records.

At 7:09 a.m. Sunday, Nampa Dispatch received a call of a reported shooting at a residence in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop, where they found a woman with a gunshot wound, police said. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Gamboa was in custody at the Ada County Jail as of Tuesday morning, according to online jail records.

