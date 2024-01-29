Boise man called 911 to say he was ill. Police say he then fired gun at officers at hotel

Police said a man was arrested for firing a gun out of a hotel window in the direction of law enforcement early Monday morning.

A 63-year-old Boise man alone in a hotel room near the Boise Airport called 911 and said he was sick, Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman by email. Ada County Paramedics arrived at about 4:30 a.m. to provide medical attention but soon heard a gunshot come from the man’s room, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Police said they responded and began setting up in the parking lot. The man fired a weapon two more times, likely out of a window, including once in the direction of three officers in the parking lot, according to the release. The officers “saw the muzzle flash and heard the gunshot go off,” the release said.

After police spoke to the man through an open window, he eventually exited the room without a weapon and was taken into custody just before 5:45 a.m.

The man has a criminal history and is prohibited from possessing a gun, police discovered. He was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Ada County Jail, according to the release. He faces three felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The hotel, located in the 2700 block of West Elder Street, had no guests staying in nearby rooms and officers “secured the scene to keep people away,” police said.

No one was hurt.

“Our officers did an excellent job isolating and containing the situation and using appropriate tools and tactics to safely resolve this incident,” Boise Police Capt. Jim Quackenbush said in the release.