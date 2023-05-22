A Boise man caused his son’s fatal brain injury. He’ll be in prison till at least 2048

A Boise man found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this year for causing his son’s fatal brain injury has been sentenced to life in prison and won’t be eligible for parole until serving at least 25 years, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

Thomas Rowley, now 25, called 911 needing medical help for his 4-month-old son Milo Rowley on June 20, 2020, according to a previous Ada County news release.

Milo was taken to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center unresponsive and not breathing, and was found to have a brain injury, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The child died in the hospital, and Boise police arrested Rowley.

Rowley was “found to have severely shaken Milo before dropping him face first in his crib, causing the victim to suffer a fatal brain injury from which he died,” and he waited four hours before calling 911, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Monday, 4th District Judge James Cawthon sentenced Rowley to life with 25 years fixed, Prosecutor Jan Bennetts’ office said in a news release.

“I recognize no sentence handed down today can ease the unbearable loss to Milo’s family,” Bennetts said. “On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Milo’s mother and family.”

A monthlong trial in March ended with the jury finding Rowley guilty after just six hours of deliberation.