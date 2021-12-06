Boise man charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Nampa

A 33-year-old Boise man was taken into custody early Monday morning and faces a felony charge after police said he shot someone in Nampa.

Joseph B. Dirilo was charged with second-degree attempted murder, according to the Nampa Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 2:20 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of South Elder Street in Nampa, according to a news release. Dirilo, ex-husband of the 911 caller, allegedly arrived with a gun and shot another man who had been at the scene, according to police.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female involved was not injured, according to police.

Dirilo was booked into the Canyon County jail.

Nampa Police asks anyone with information to call 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.