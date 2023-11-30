Boise man charged with felonies for allegedly firing gun at home with people inside

Boise police have arrested a man suspected of shooting a gun into a Southeast Boise home over the summer.

Police responded to the 4000 block of South Oregon Trail Way in the early morning hours of June 19 after a report of shots fired, and officers found that multiple rounds had struck the exterior of the home and some bullets had entered it, the Idaho Statesman previously reported.

Residents were home at the time, but no one was injured. The residents did not know the suspect, police said in a news release.

The department sought the public’s help finding a suspect, and an arrest was finally made Thursday, when police announced that they had taken a 20-year-old Boise man into custody on multiple charges in connection with that incident and others.

The man was charged with felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a firearm from a vehicle on the 3000 block of Anemone Court. Police said evidence indicates the man fired that weapon into a field on Amity Road before driving to South Oregon Trail Way.

He was also charged with felony burglary and with unlawfully firing a weapon at an occupied house.

The man was booked into the Ada County Jail on a $20,000 bond at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to jail records.