Boise man charged with felony child sexual abuse. Police say 10-year-old girl is victim

A 79-year-old Boise suspect was arrested Saturday on a charge of felony child sexual abuse of a minor under 16, according to a news release.

The alleged incident occurred along S. Walnut Street, near Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, according to the release from the Boise Police Department.

Police said the man was a stranger to the victim, a 10-year-old girl, and was arrested after an investigation.

“We want to remind all victims and parents to report incidents of unwanted touching and other concerning behaviors,” said Boise Police Capt. Matt Jones in the release.

Police advise parents to tell children to notify a trusted adult if something occurs.

The suspect was arraigned in Ada County court Monday and posted a 100,000 surety bond the same day, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing will be held on March 18.