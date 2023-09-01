Boise man’s child pornography sentence includes over 5 years in prison

A 29-year-old Boise man will spend the next 63 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Amanda Brailsford also sentenced Travis Borup to seven years of supervised release, which will take effect after he’s released from prison in 2028, according to a news release from the Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office. Borup will be required to register as a sex offender.

“This case demonstrates that those who possess child pornography in Idaho will be brought to justice,” Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the news release. “I am grateful for the strong partnership my office has with the Boise Police Department and the (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force at the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.”

In March 2022, the Boise Police Department learned that Borup was distributing files of child porn pornography online through a peer-to-peer network, according to the release. Authorities obtained a search warrant and interviewed Borup, who admitted to viewing child porn on his cellphone over the past three to four years, according to the news release and a plea agreement obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Borup will have to forfeit the cellphone he used in the crime, the news release said.

“This investigation is an outstanding example of the collaborative efforts law enforcement agencies make in order to protect our most vulnerable victims,” Boise Police Capt. Matt Jones said in the news release.