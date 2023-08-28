Boise man could spend up to 25 years in prison after threatening officer with a gun

A 26-year-old man will spend at least the next 15 years in prison after the Boise man threatened an officer with a gun and was shot and injured by police, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Jonathan Manee to a 25-year prison sentence with the possibility of parole after 15 years, according to a news release from the Prosecutor’s Office. A 12-person jury convicted Manee in May of felony assault upon a law enforcement officer with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon.

“The responding Boise police officer arrived at this call — like he does every day — ready to serve and assist a person who needed help,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the news release. “Unfortunately, the defendant chose to threaten the officer with a gun, putting the officer and every person at that busy intersection in danger. I’m grateful for the officer’s quick judgment and commend his actions while navigating this dangerous situation.”

In February 2022, Manee was blocking the road on Fairview Avenue between North Liberty and North Hartman streets with his vehicle, and he was attempting to flag down other drivers, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. Police said witnesses were “concerned for his welfare.”

Boise Police Cpl. Cody Evans, who joined the department in 2006, responded to the scene when Manee pulled a gun out of his pocket and began walking and pointing the gun at the officer, prompting Evans to shoot and injure Manee, according to the news release. The officer wasn’t injured.

Boise police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman by email that Evans was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

The shooting was one of three police shootings the Boise Police Department was involved in 2022, according to a database maintained by the Statesman. This year, Boise officers have shot six people, and four of them were fatal.