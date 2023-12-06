Boise man dies after vehicle crash north of Nampa. Idaho State Police investigates
Idaho State Police is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left a Boise man dead, according to a news release from the agency.
The 34-year-old man was traveling northbound on Madison Road around 7:30 a.m. when his 2000 Honda Accord veered to the right shoulder of the road and crashed into a canal, state police said. The driver died at the scene from his injuries.
The crash was north of Nampa, according to the release. Police said the crash blocked Madison Road for roughly three hours as emergency responders cleared the scene.