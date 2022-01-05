Boise man faces 2 felony charges in death of his infant daughter. Here’s the latest.

A Boise man who was arrested in connection with the death of his infant daughter is set to have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 26.

Kody Durfee, 32, is charged with two felonies — felony injury to a child and a felony enhancement count of infliction of great bodily injury — in the death of his 10-day old daughter.

Initially, Durfee was expected to have a hearing Wednesday, Jan. 5, but both the state and Durfee’s lawyers asked for a continuance, or additional time, as the parties wait on some additional information.

Ada County man charged with two felonies in death of 10-day-old daughter

Durfee told investigators Dec. 15 that he was drinking alcohol — which is in violation of his parole — when he put his daughter on his chest and fell asleep, according to an initial news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that evening, a family member arrived at his residence in the Desert Avenue and Cole Road neighborhood, southwest of the Boise Airport, and found that the baby was “wedged between (the man) and the couch and was unresponsive,” according to the release.

Family members began administering CPR and called 911, the post added.

Paramedics took the infant to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Man pleads guilty to killing in Boise park. Mental evaluation to precede sentencing

In 2015, Durfee was found guilty of driving under the influence for the second time in 15 years, and sentenced to 18 months in prison and an 8½-year indeterminate sentence, according to court records.

As a condition of his parole agreement, he is not allowed to consume alcohol, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Durfee was interviewed and arrested on Dec. 15 on the parole violation and was booked into the Ada County Jail, where he was issued an arrest warrant Dec. 29 for the two felonies.

Idaho court vacates conviction of drunken driver in 24-year-old Boise woman’s death

The two felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Durfee was being held Wednesday without bail at the jail on a hold from the Idaho Department of Correction.