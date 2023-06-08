Boise man filming police was arrested in 2022. Charges dropped, he’s suing for $1M

A Boise man has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the city of Boise and two police officers over an arrest last summer in a downtown parking lot.

Ty Justin William Werenka, 30 of Boise, filed the lawsuit Monday in the U.S. District of Idaho, the region’s federal court. The two named officers are Cpl. Norman “Denny” Carter and Officer Avery Westendorf, both then with the Boise Police Department.

In June 2022, Werenka was leaving a parking garage on Main Street when he saw police officers responding to a vehicle accident near the garage’s exit, according to a complaint.

He had a conversation with a garage employee, who asked him to continue on out of the garage, after which Werenka left, parked on a nearby street and returned.

“Mr. Werenka is an activist who routinely films police interactions as he wants to ensure an independent record is kept and for the safety of all involved,” according to the complaint.

When he returned, Werenka held up his cellphone and began filming, and he had a conversation with Carter, according to the complaint. The Idaho Statesman also received body camera footage from the responding officers through a public records request.

Werenka exchanged words with the officer, who asked him, “Why are you interfering with this investigation?”

Werenka responded by saying that he planned to leave, and he continued filming.

Werenka then held up his cellphone camera at the level of his face while he talked further to Carter. The officer slapped Werenka’s phone to the ground, saying, “Get that out of my face.”

The officer then grabbed Werenka — who was stooping down toward his fallen phone — and pushed him up against a nearby wall, according to video footage. Werenka was handcuffed and pushed to a seated position.

Werenka’s complaint states that he was thrown “into a nearby wall, and violently (taken) ... to the ground.”

Werenka was arrested and charged with resisting and obstructing. The misdemeanor charges were dropped last fall, according to previous Statesman reporting, but police kept his phone as evidence for two months after his arrest. In December, he filed a tort claim against Boise.

In Idaho, cities have 90 days to respond to tort claims before lawsuits may be filed.

Boise man taken to jail after filming police files tort claim over ‘false arrest’

The lawsuit accuses Boise of arresting Werenka without probable cause; using excessive force; conducting an unreasonable search; violating his free speech rights; assault and battery; failure of one of the officers — Westendorf — to intervene to help Werenka; defamation; infliction of emotional distress; false arrest; malicious prosecution; and municipal liability.

Werenka’s complaint said he has suffered physically and emotionally since the incident and arrest.

A city spokesperson, Maria Weeg, declined to comment, which is standard practice for pending litigation.

In his police report, Carter said Werenka did not leave the scene when he was asked to and interfered with Carter’s ability to conduct his investigation of the vehicle accident, according to previous Statesman reporting. Carter also said he feared for his safety because of Werenka’s “unusual behavior.”

Carter wrote that Werenka tensed his arm after Carter grabbed it, indicating he was resisting arrest. Werenka’s complaint denied this and accused the officer of defaming him.

Carter retired from the Police Department in March, according to the department’s spokesperson, Haley Williams.

In a previous interview, Werenka said he frequently has filmed police interactions since the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis. Werenka’s father is Black and his mother is white, according to previous Statesman reporting.

“Just being a brown person in Idaho and having countless negative experiences with police, I’ve been in situations where I wish others had done the same for me,” Werenka previously told the Statesman.

“Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” he added. “I want to dissuade them from doing this again.”