A Boise man was found guilty of attempted coercion of a minor. Here’s his sentence.

A Boise man was sentenced to 10 years in a federal prison on Wednesday after being found guilty of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Jordan Michael Drake, 34, of Boise, was found guilty at a jury trial in April after being charged as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force operation that yielded several arrests in November 2019. In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge David Nye also ordered Drake to serve 10 years of supervised release once he is out. Drake also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Evidence at Drake’s trial indicated that he communicated online with a detective posing as a 15-year-old girl. Drake tried to persuade, induce and entice the person he thought was a teenager into engaging in sexual activity, and also requested her address. He traveled to that address and was arrested there, prosecutors said.

Drake’s arrest was part of a bigger investigation known as Operation Butterball, a joint state and federal undercover operation conducted in Ada County in 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr. credited the cooperative efforts that included Homeland Security, ICAC, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Idaho State Police, the Meridian Police Department and the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, among others.