Boise man found guilty of first-degree murder for infant son’s fatal brain injury

Nearly three years after his arrest, a Boise man was found guilty of first-degree murder for his son’s fatal brain injury.

Thomas Rowley, now 25, called 911 needing medical help for his 4-month-old son Milo Rowley on June 20, 2020, according to an Ada County Prosecutor’s Office news release.

Milo was brought to St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center unresponsive, not breathing and with a serious brain injury, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The child later died in the hospital. Boise police arrested Rowley when it was suspected that he had caused the injury.

Rowley was “found to have severely shaken Milo before dropping him face first in his crib, causing the victim to suffer a fatal brain injury from which he died” and waited four hours before calling 911, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The month-long trial concluded on Thursday, when the jury found Rowley guilty after six hours of deliberation.

“The abuse and homicide of Milo is heartbreaking for his loved ones, our community, and every single person involved in this case,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “I greatly appreciate the time and attention the jury put into this lengthy trial.”

A sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 22 in the Ada County Courthouse.