Boise man found guilty of stalking woman. Detectives say there may be more victims

A 31-year-old Boise man was found guilty of felony stalking Friday for sending a woman harassing text messages, emails and phone calls after she rejected his romantic advances, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Two other women testified in the Ada County jury trial, saying that the man, Devon Anderson, exhibited similar behavior when they broke off relationships with him, according to a Sheriff’s Office blog post. Detectives suspect that there may be more victims yet to step forward.

Detectives began investigating Anderson in April 2022 when the victim involved in the case first contacted police. The victim told investigators that she had received harassing messages and sexually explicit images from an unknown person shortly after meeting Anderson in late 2021, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After telling Anderson she was not romantically interested in him in April 2022, the harassing messages increased dramatically. Within less than a week, the victim received over 100 messages from multiple numbers and fake identities the Sheriff’s Office said linked to Anderson.

She also told law enforcement that Anderson continued to call and text her numerous times after she asked him to stop and that he was also seen driving past the woman’s home. A testimony also showed that Anderson hacked the victim’s online cloud account, began sending her images that came from her own phone and threatened to share them publicly.

Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for Anderson a few days after the woman contacted police. Anderson was also charged with parole violation charges for previous felony convictions for burglary and malicious injury to property.

During the three-day trial, Anderson was also determined to be a persistent violator and is set to be sentenced in January 2024.

Investigators would like to talk to anyone who may have been a victim of Anderson and should call (208) 577-3790 or email dwilkins@adacounty.id.gov.