Boise man gets 7-year sentence — and rider from judge — on assault, other charges

A 34-year-old Boise man was sentenced to up to seven years in prison on Thursday for felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor malicious injury to property, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland also retained jurisdiction and placed James Shaylor on a rider program, meaning he could be released after a year if he completes the rider program satisfactorily.

Shaylor pleaded guilty to the charges in May after he was arrested by Boise police in December 2020. Police responded to a domestic violence call early on Dec. 12, when Shaylor was “threatening a victim with a knife,” according to a news release emailed Friday by prosecutors.

After the victim exited the residence, police said they spent five hours trying to get Shaylor to surrender, including firing nonlethal rounds into the residence after an attempted escape, according to a December news release. After failing to contact Shaylor over the phone, officers sent a drone into the residence, which police said Shaylor destroyed. Police eventually pumped gas into the residence, and Shaylor evacuated.

In addition to his sentence and the retained jurisdiction, Hoagland ordered a 10-year no-contact order between Shaylor and the victim, and Shaylor was also fined $1,653, according to court records.