A Boise man had over 1,000 child porn files. He pleaded guilty and was just sentenced

A Boise man will spend more than four years in federal prison for possession of child pornography after the Boise Police Department identified over 1,000 files of material on his laptop, leading to his arrest and sentencing.

Justin Yount, 51, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 57 months in prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl, sitting by designation from the District of Wyoming, according to a Wednesday news release from Idaho’s U.S. attorney.

The sentence includes 15 years of supervised release, $15,000 in restitution to the victims in the images Yount possessed and the forfeiture of the devices he used to view the pornography, according to the release. Yount will be required to register as a sex offender as well.

According to the release, the investigation began when a witness saw child pornography on Yount’s computer. Boise police obtained a warrant to search his home and devices, and Yount later admitted in a police interview that he watched child pornography.