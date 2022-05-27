Boise man involved in armed Nampa standoff gets stiff sentence for drug, firearm crimes

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Boise man was sentenced to up to life in prison for various drug crimes including the manufacturing and distribution of fentanyl, Ada County prosecutors said.

Mason Yant, 42, was sentenced Wednesday by 4th District Judge Peter Barton to serve up to life in prison, with 20 years fixed before he is eligible for parole, according to a news release Friday from The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. Eight other individuals were also charged; their status was not clear.

After several months of investigation, officers from the Boise Police Department and Nampa Police Department went to a Nampa home last September in the 600 block of Lone Star Road, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. Yant was listed then as a fugitive from the Idaho Department of Correction, and Nampa police said he had a $1 million warrant for arrest on a charge of conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Yant refused to leave, and a nine-hour standoff began.

During the standoff, Yant fired his gun toward at least four officers, though no officers were injured, the news release said. He was eventually taken into custody.

Throughout the investigation “significant quantities” of contraband and drugs were seized, according to the news release, including 8.8 pounds of powder fentanyl; 11 pounds of fentanyl pills disguised as fake Oxycontin; 0.44 pounds of heroin; trafficking weight of both methamphetamine and cocaine; 11 firearms; and over $20,000.

Yant pleaded guilty in March as part of a plea agreement to conspiracy to traffic heroin, conspiracy to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm — all felonies.

As a part of the agreement, a multitude of other charges including conspiracy to traffic cocaine, conspiracy to traffic meth, and assault or battery upon certain personnel were dismissed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, according to online court records.

“Those looking to distribute illegal, dangerous drugs in our community should be deterred by this sentence Judge Barton handed down,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the news release. “This investigation led by Boise Police and Nampa Police detectives undoubtedly removed hundreds of doses of dangerous and deadly drugs from our community. These partnerships are crucial in our mission of public safety.”