Boise man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery after deadly fight

A Boise man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery after a December 2020 fight turned deadly, according to a plea agreement obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Lance Garver, 51, was initially charged with three felonies: voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and a persistent violator enhancement, according to online court records. A persistent violator enhancement can occur when someone has three felony charges.





Garver was also charged with providing false information to an officer, a misdemeanor.

In exchange for pleading guilty to manslaughter and battery, the two additional charges are likely to be dismissed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Garver was initially arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder instead of manslaughter, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department. According to online court records, he was never charged with murder by the Ada County Prosecutor’s office.

It’s not clear why the charge was changed. A spokesperson with the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond Friday.

Boise police investigates battery report

In December 2020, Boise police responded to a battery report at a residence, according to a news release. Officers said they found two injured men who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The men knew each other, police said, and investigators with BPD Violent Crimes said that Garver had been involved in the fight.

One of the injured males was treated and released, but the second man, Steven Ochoa, 68, died in the hospital in January 2021, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said Ochoa died of “blunt force trauma.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Garver “unlawfully and in a sudden quarrel, but without malice aforethought and premeditation,” killed Ochoa. Garver killed Ochoa by kicking, stomping or otherwise hitting Ochoa multiple times, the complaint said.

Story continues

Garver also kicked, stomped or hit the second man, causing broken bones in his face, according to the complaint.

A warrant was issued for Garver after Boise police passed the investigation over to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the news release. He was arrested in Oregon and extradited to Idaho.

Under Idaho code, voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated battery is also punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Garver is expected to be sentenced at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Ada County Courthouse.