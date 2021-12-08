Boise man sentenced to at least 13 years in prison by Idaho judge for child sex abuse

A Boise man has been sentenced to at least 13 years in prison, and up to life, for sexually abusing a child, according to the Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Carl L. Batton, 43, was sentenced Tuesday in Idaho’s 3rd District Court for two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, according to a news release. Batton was also ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty to the victim — a family member, according to authorities — to submit a DNA sample, and to have no contact with the victim or any other children for the duration of his sentence.

Prosecutors had sought 25 years fixed for Batton, but he will be eligible for parole after 13 following the sentence from District Judge Matthew Roker.

Batton’s victim told police that he sexually abused her when she was between the ages of 6 and 11. Batton was already a registered sex offender in Idaho, dating from a second-degree child molestation conviction in Okanogan, Washington, in 1998, according to state records. The Boise man has three prior convictions for child molestation out of Washington state in the 1990s, according to the Canyon County prosecutor.

“This man admitted to my detectives that he ‘pretty much raped’ his own underage family member on multiple occasions starting when she was only 6 years old,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in the release.

Prosecutor Bryan Taylor called Batton “the definition of a sexual predator.”

“My only hope is that the victim can find some semblance of closure so that she can begin the healing process,” Taylor said in the release.