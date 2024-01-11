Boise man will serve at least 20 years in prison for threatening police with a knife

A Boise man will spend at least 20 years in prison for aggravated assault after threatening police with a knife, setting off a police shooting at the start of 2023.

On Wednesday, 4th District Judge Peter Barton sentenced Harry Andrews, 49, to 25 years in prison. Andrews must serve 20 years before he’s eligible for parole.

According to a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Andrews was walking westbound on the Interstate 184 Connector near the Flying Wye on Jan. 3, 2023. When police approached him, he refused to follow orders and ran at an officer with a knife in his hand.

Sgt. Kirk Rush fired his weapon, hitting and injuring Andrews. The prosecutor’s office said Andrews told police “I wanted to kill you” as he was taken into custody.

Last October, Andrews pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on law enforcement personnel with a deadly weapon enhancement.