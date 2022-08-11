A Boise man shot at an Ada deputy, caused 4-hour police standoff. He was just sentenced

A 37-year-old Boise man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for shooting at an Ada County sheriff’s deputy last October after causing a police pursuit, according to a news release.

Peter Kuyper, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer in June, could be eligible for parole after three years. The crime had an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon, the release said.

Kuyper was sentenced Wednesday to the three years fixed by Joel Horton, a retired Idaho Supreme Court justice who is a senior judge in the state and can be called upon to fill in on the bench.

Deputies received reports on the night of Oct. 27 that a man had fired shots at a minivan in Meridian, near the Meridian Road overpass on Interstate 84. They attempted to pursue the suspect and he fled, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office tweet at the time. He drove “more than 80 mph on city streets,” a prosecutor’s office news release said.

Kuyper led officers on a pursuit before leaving his truck and running into a trailer at Mountain View RV Park off Airport Road. “Upon exiting his vehicle, the defendant fired his handgun at a sheriff’s deputy,” who was not hit by the bullet, a release said.

Kuyper holed up in the trailer, causing a four-hour standoff that necessitated shutting down parts of I-84 near the Boise Airport for at least an hour.