A Boise man shot a bass player outside a concert venue in 2021. He was just sentenced

A Boise man who shot a musician in 2021 was sentenced to prison on Tuesday and could serve up to 30 years.

Ethan Byrd, 28, was arrested in September 2021 after initiating a road rage incident and firing his gun at a man outside The Shredder concert venue, all within a 30-minute time frame. A jury found him guilty last August of all charges related to the shooting.

A news release Tuesday from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office said 4th District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace sentenced Byrd to 30 years with seven years fixed, meaning he could be eligible for parole after serving seven years. Yee-Wallace asked Byrd whether he wished to make a statement at the sentencing, and Byrd said he was sorry for the incident.

The victim in the shooting was Darin Wall, bassist for Seattle-based metal band Greyhawk, which was in town to perform a show. Wall suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was praised for his actions during the shooting by Ada County prosecutors.

Before he was shot, Wall saw Byrd make a “finger gun” motion and pretend to shoot at guests outside the music venue, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. Wall told police that he saw Byrd grab a gun that had been concealed in his pants, so he started kicking and pushing Byrd to get him away from a crowd of people.

“Without the watchful eye and brave actions of the victim, this shooting could have turned out very differently,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “His heroic actions no doubt saved lives and prevented others from being injured.”

On Sept. 4, 2021, Boise police responded to a report of a man swerving his vehicle toward another vehicle and making gestures as if he had a firearm, the Statesman previously reported. Police then found the man, identified as Byrd, outside the venue in downtown Boise where the shooting had taken place.

According to the news release, law enforcement later found two firearms and loaded magazines in Byrd’s possession.

In August 2022, a jury found Byrd guilty of felony aggravated battery with an enhancement for use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony crime, and guilty of concealed carry while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. After that trial, Byrd pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the road rage incident.

Byrd’s public defender, Jennifer Leigh Sheffield, told the judge at sentencing that Byrd was diagnosed with schizophrenia and has been on medication while in jail. She said Byrd has plans to pursue his GED.

Byrd must continue taking his medication in prison and follow a no-contact order issued for the victim, Yee-Wallace said at sentencing.