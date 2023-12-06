Boise man turns himself in over August hit-and-run that caused ‘life-altering’ injuries

A Boise man turned himself in to police at the Ada County Jail on Tuesday in a hit-and-run that happened over the summer in Nampa. Police said they had been working to find the suspect since August.

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured and hospitalized after a car hit him at about 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the 16000 block of North Franklin Boulevard in Nampa, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. The Nampa Police Department described his injuries as “life-altering” in a news release on Tuesday.

The driver fled the scene and police asked the public for help finding him, but no arrest had been made until this week, according to the release. Police said a 19-year-old Boise man surrendered at the jail; Nampa investigators had identified him as a person of interest “after an extensive investigation.”

Detectives then secured a warrant for the man’s arrest on felony charges of aggravated battery, aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an injury accident and using a car as a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and long hours the Nampa Police detectives put into this terrible crime,” Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff said in the release. “ ... It is my hope that the victim and his family have some peace, knowing the suspect has been officially charged.”