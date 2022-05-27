Boise man's drug charges dismissed in Whitman County

May 27—A Boise man's drug charges were dismissed in Whitman County earlier this spring after a judge ruled he did not knowingly consent to the search of his vehicle.

Deputies stopped Ronald Thiel's vehicle Nov. 25 in Colfax for multiple lane travel violations. Deputies believed he was likely under the influence and they searched the vehicle after questioning Thiel.

They allegedly found nonprescribed Xanax, ketamine powder, 100 psilocybin mushrooms in capsule form, 500 doses of LSD and numerous doses of MDMA tablets and ecstasy powder.

He was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

According to the Whitman County Prosecutor's Office, visiting Adams County Judge Steve Dixon ruled the evidence from the vehicle search was suppressed because Thiel did not make a knowing and intelligent waiver after invoking his rights.