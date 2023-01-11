Boise Mayor McLean names longtime prosecutor as interim director of police oversight

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has named a 25-year prosecutor as the interim director of the Office of Police Accountability.

Criminal Prosecution Senior Manager Nicole Schafer, who represents the city in Ada County court cases and works in the Office of the City Attorney, will take over as the oversight director, according to a news release from the city.

The Boise City Council voted 5-1 in December to fire Jesus Jara after allegations that he was “conducting unauthorized surveillance of community members” by randomly auditing officers’ body camera footage, according to a news release following the council’s vote. Jara filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and has said that officials retaliated against him for looking into complaints brought to him about former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee — who was asked to resign by McLean.

Schafer is expected to continue to work in her current role while serving as the interim director, the city said.

“Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” McLean said in the release. “She is well-versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve (the Office of Police Accountability) and the community well.”

In Schafer’s current position, she trains and supervises 16 criminal attorneys, “screens and charges” cases that come into the office and trains law enforcement, according to the city. She has also worked in Canyon County and the Idaho attorney general’s office and has instructed classes at Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training Academy.

McLean said the decision was made with the help of Council President Elaine Clegg, Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings, and Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton, who serves on a committee that oversees the accountability office. The office used to be overseen just by Clegg, but the other two members were added in November.