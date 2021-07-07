Boise men charged in neo-Nazi gun case get another co-defendant. He’s in the military

A group containing former Idaho residents accused of illegally altering and shipping guns across state lines — while also trying to organize a “modern-day SS” over a neo-Nazi message board — now faces additional gun charges.

A grand jury in North Carolina returned a superseding indictment in June against several people, including three former Boise men, Paul Kryscuk, Liam Collins and Jordan Duncan. Justin Hermanson, a North Carolina resident, was charged during the initial round of indictments.

A superseding indictment takes the place of a previous indictment in a criminal case and often contains new details of a case and additional charges.

A new name in the case appeared in the indictment: Joseph Maurino, a New Jersey resident and member of the Army National Guard. News of Maurino’s indictment was first reported by The Daily Beast.

The indictment outlines multiple instances where the group used personal bank accounts to buy altered guns. Kryscuk allegedly used gun solvent traps to make suppressors, which are heavily regulated in the United States.

Solvent traps are attached to a gun’s muzzle and used to capture cleaning solvent. The attachments resemble silencers and can be converted into silencers.

In May 2020, Maurino allegedly offered to sell an “untraceable” Glock handgun to an unknown person for $600. The group allegedly sent modified weapons through the mail from Idaho to other parts of the country.

The superseding indictment indicates that Maurino, Duncan, Kryscuk and an unnamed person met in Boise for live-fire weapons training somewhere outside of the city in July 2020. Duncan drove to Idaho and was seen unloading heavy boxes at Kryscuk’s home somewhere in Boise, according to federal officials. At that time Kryscuk was living in Boise and Duncan was living at an Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas.

During the training, prosecutors say, the group made a video while shooting short barrel rifles and assault-style rifles. At the end of the video, the four are seen giving a “Heil Hitler” sign and are wearing skull masks associated with the Atomwaffen Division, a terrorist neo-Nazi organization that is connected to multiple murders in the United States. The last frame of the video featured the phrase “come home white man.”

All of the men were current or former members of the military at the time of their charges. Prosecutors say Collins and Duncan are former Marines who were previously assigned to Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. At the time of the alleged crimes, Hermanson was still enlisted in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune.

Previous court filings showed the men began organizing over Iron March, a now-defunct neo-Nazi message board online. In 2016, Collins posted on the website to organize a paramilitary group, what he described as a “modern day SS.” The SS was a cold-blooded paramilitary group for the Nazi Party. Collins later posted on Iron March that he had recruited members to his group, and that they planned to “buy a lot of land” in the Northwest.

In previous court filings, reported Instagram messages exchanged between Kryscuk and Duncan showed the two discussed shooting protesters at Black Lives Matter rallies in Boise. The two also discussed “the end of democracy.” The Instagram messages also revealed that Kryscuk applied and was interviewed for taxpayer-funded jobs in the Boise area with Idaho prisons.

With the superseding indictment, Kryscuk and Collins each face multiple counts of conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate, interstate transportation of firearms without a license, and transportation of a firearm not registered as required.

Hermanson faces two counts each of conspiracy to manufacture firearms and transporting firearms without a license. Duncan was charged via complaint, and he faces two counts of conspiracy to manufacture firearms and ship interstate.

Federal authorities say that Kryscuk was present at a Black Lives Matter rally at the Boise State University campus in July 2020, as well as another rally on Aug. 18, 2020.

Collins, Kryscuk and Duncan are all being held in the custody of a North Carolina jail pending a trial, which has not been scheduled. It was not clear if Hermanson or Maurino were being held in jail as of Wednesday.