Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO after months-long search

The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce has a new president and CEO.

The nonprofit business advocacy organization announced Bobbi-Jo Meuleman is taking over its top role on Thursday. Meuleman is the deputy chief of staff for Idaho Gov. Brad Little and former director of the Idaho Department of Commerce.

She’s replacing Bill Connors, who earlier this year said he planned to retire.

“There is a reason Boise is the destination businesses are choosing to locate and expand,” Meuleman said in a news release. “I look forward to carrying on the great work of Bill and the board to ensure all Boise area business can succeed.”

Meuleman was selected from a pool of local and national candidates for the role. A search committee made of 10 board members and officers for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce spent three months searching for the right candidate.

The Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce was established in 1883. Its members include nearly 2,000 businesses, organizations and individuals.

