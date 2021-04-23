A Boise motel closed. A developer wants to convert its rooms into studio apartments

John Sowell
·3 min read

Small apartments the size of hotel rooms could become the rage in Boise.

An Oregon developer plans to take a vacant Boise motel and convert it into an apartment complex.

It would be the second proposal this year to create hotel-room-size apartments in Boise, where small living units are being eyed as an alternative to skyrocketing house prices and rents.

Fortify Holdings, headquartered in the Portland suburb of Beaverton, has applied for a building permit to renovate 88 rooms at the former Howard Johnson by Wyndham Boise. The two-story motel, built in 1984, was located next to Interstate 84, at 8002 W. Overland Road. It’s behind Lowe’s and Walmart, next to the freeway.

The completed project would have the same number of studio efficiency apartments in the five existing buildings.

Micro-apartments, with less space than typical studio apartments, are the latest trend in housing, meant to make efficient use of space. A sleeping area, kitchen, bathroom and living room are crammed into the space of a master bedroom.

“The work will include cleaning up and refinishing the exterior of the buildings, addressing deficient site landscaping and bicycle parking requirements,” architect Erik Hagen wrote in a letter to the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission.

Each room would be divided into a sleeping area and living area with a divider separating them. Furnishings would be replaced and a small sink added to the bathroom. The vanity area would be converted into a kitchenette with two burners and a combined refrigerator and freezer underneath the cabinet, Hagen wrote.

The motel swimming pool would remain.

The zoning of the Boise property allows short transient stays. A conditional use permit is needed to allow the conversion to multi-family housing for stays longer than 30 days. The permit is approved or denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission. Appeals go before the Boise City Council.

“At this point in time, when Boise is experiencing a housing shortage, we feel that this conversion from hotel to residential is something that is sorely needed, and we hope you will agree and approve this application,” Hagen wrote.

Fortify has two similar projects in the works in Spokane and a third in Medford, Oregon. The company bought a former Days Inn motel in downtown Spokane and an Econo Lodge three miles farther west. The property in Medford, a former Red Lion Inn most recently operated as Inn at the Commons.

All three projects involve converting the motel rooms into studios and one-bedroom apartments.

Ziad Elsahili, Fortify’s president, could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

ApartmentList.com, which uses U.S. Census Bureau data along with current rental transactions and historical data from specific rental units, reports that the median rent for a studio apartment in Boise was $841 in March. The median of a one-bedroom apartment was $909 and $1,078 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a hearing on the permit request at 6 p.m. Monday, May 3, at City Hall.

Apartment construction in the Treasure Valley has increased significantly in recent years. About 3,000 units were permitted in 2019 and about 1,400 last year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A different developer wants to build an apartment building with hotel-sized rooms near the Boise Towne Square mall. It would be built in an empty lot at 709 N. Cole Road, a triangular 1.4-acre property just south of Emerald Street.

The Cole Road Apartments would consist of a four-story building, on the west side of Cole, across from Candlewood Suites. It would have 71 apartments with 340 square feet to 412 square feet each.

The developer isCCD Properties of Boise, whose owners include David Cadwell, a commercial real estate broker with Colliers International, and Ryan Gaston, senior vice president of development at Barclay Group.

Recommended Stories

  • Florida's governor sued over new 'anti-riot' law

    A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others two days after the Republican signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests. The nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. It argues the new law violates First Amendment protections for free speech, Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment and 14th Amendment protections of due process.

  • 10 of the best 'nice tops' to style with jeans this spring

    It's a sartorial win in any scenario.

  • ‘We don’t have the benefit of doubt’: the fear of driving while Black

    Many Americans associate driving with freedom, but recent tragedies – including the killing of Daunte Wright mean Black families must remain hyper aware The rite of passage and the feeling of freedom that follows passing a driver’s test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands. Photograph: Getty Images When Lewis Holloway first obtained his driver’s license at 17, he remembers feeling ecstatic. He was already promised his mother’s car upon getting his learner’s permit a year earlier, adding to the anticipation. “It was an exciting feeling, being able to finally drive legally without getting in trouble,” Holloway, from San Diego, says. Now 28, Holloway’s excitement is waning, and getting in trouble feels out of his control. While many Americans associate driving a car with freedom and autonomy, recent tragedies – including the killing of Daunte Wright, who was stopped by police for an expired license plate – suggest that’s not true for Black Americans. Avoiding switching lanes and sudden movements, and taking a different route if possible, are some of the precautions Holloway has taken when noticing a cop car driving nearby. He is abiding by the law, his vehicle is in good condition, and yet Holloway is hyper-aware of cops. “Police shootings have always been prevalent in the US, but now we have video evidence, and more people are able to see these things going down,” says Holloway. Black drivers are 20% more likely to be pulled over than their white counterparts, and 1.5 to 2 times more likely to be searched than white drivers, despite being less likely to be carrying drugs, guns, or other illegal contraband compared to their white peers. His worst fear when getting pulled over used to be being issued a ticket by a police officer – now, it’s being shot by one. His fears not only are valid, but highly shared among Black drivers in America. After 20-year-old Daunte Wright was killed last week by police officer Kim Potter, a series of tweets revealing the fear Black drivers have on the road displayed the true horrors of driving while Black. Many of the stories detail being pulled over for driving a luxury car, playing music at high volume, and having legal but dark tinted windows. Some tell stories of people who have simply opted out of driving altogether. It is for reasons like these that Holloway, who drives a BMW, doesn’t have plans to modify his car. “I worked for this car, you know. I treated myself, but it feels like if I were to do anything to it that somebody else would be able to do – like tint their windows, get new wheels, lift their pickup truck – I can’t, because that increases the target on my back,” he says. “I’m discouraged from doing things that I would love to do because now I have to think twice about it.” Over recent years, the deaths of Black drivers by police officers during traffic stops has prompted protests and calls to action across America. Just 10 miles from where Wright was killed is Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed. But before George Floyd there was Keith Lamont Scott, Darrius Stewart, Philando Castile and many more. Even with a national racial reckoning unfolding, the trend of fatal police shootings continues to increase, with a total 213 shootings, 30 of which involved Black civilians, in just the first three months of this year. Last year, there were 1,021 fatal police shootings, and 999 fatal shootings in 2019. As for the rate of fatal police shootings among Black Americans, who only make up 13.4% of the population, 35 fatal shootings per million of the population as of March places it much higher than that for any other ethnicity. With roadside interaction one of the most repeated precursors to a fatal police shooting of a Black person, the parents of Black drivers are equipping their children with extra precautions. Anthony Lamar Nelson, 40, is the father of a new driver. His 16-year-old son Xavier recently got his driver’s license in Triangle, Virginia, shortly after obtaining his learner’s permit. He details feelings of excitement and apprehension when his son first got behind the wheel. “I was elated. He’s getting older, he’ll be on his own pretty soon. I wanted him to have that feeling of independence, but behind that excitement was nervousness. I’m scared he might not know how to deal with the situation when [police] approach him. He will get approached,” Nelson says about police racially profiling Black drivers. I always had this fearlessness when driving. But once you become a parent, you think differently To prepare Xavier, Nelson says he gave him the same talk his father and grandfather gave him. Drive with few people in your car, drive only during the daytime, and don’t drive in certain places where you know you don’t belong – overall, he doesn’t want his son to give police a reason to pull him over. But driving with more than one person in a vehicle, at night, and through various towns are not legal reasons for police to pull people over, further highlighting the biases placed on Black drivers trying to get from point A to B. Nelson and his son have an agreement that Xavier has to follow: he has to share details about where he is going, and has to call Nelson if he finds himself in an area he isn’t familiar with, or if he is pulled over. And in cases where an officer might ask Xavier to hang up his phone, Nelson has told his son to ask the officer to hang it up for him, to avoid having to reach for the device. Advising his son on how to react when dealing with cops has entirely changed Nelson’s perspective on driving. “I always had this fearlessness when driving. But once you become a parent, you think differently,” he says, noting that their “driving while Black talk” is more important than their talks about girls. “I used to only have to be scared for myself, but I knew I could handle myself. I don’t know if he can handle himself. That’s my worry. I don’t want to see my son’s last days on somebody’s body cam or someone else’s camera. No parent should see that.” Like Anthony, other parents are reconciling with increased fears of having Black children on the road. Sedrick and Angela Dennis, 54 and 52, have 21-year-old twin boys they worry about. Both parents have advised their children, who live in Texas, to always respect authority, have their license and registration within reach, make sure their tags are up to date and any tickets paid. But even with simple rules, both parents still find themselves worrying. The feeling of freedom following passing your test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands “You always have that anxiety that something could happen. If I hear sirens or see something, I immediately call my kids to make sure they’re good and not involved in it,” Dennis says. As a white mother to two Black sons, she finds herself worrying about situations that she could never imagine for herself. She’s now considering telling them to record on their phone if they happen to be pulled over by police. But using a phone to record an interaction with a police officer has proven to sometimes put those filming in more danger. “I do worry about my children every day, because I know people don’t see them the way they look at me. They’re going to pass me by, but they’re going to pull my kids over,” she says. Sedrick, who can relate to feeling like skin tone is a target, recognizes the apprehension his sons might be feeling during this time of heightened tension between police and the Black community. “Of course when they get pulled over it’s going to be on their minds. That in itself is really hard on the young man’s mind, knowing that because of your skin color, and if you do comply and you do all the right things, that you have to carry that weight, that energy around with yourself,” he explains. The rite of passage and the feeling of freedom that follows passing a driver’s test is effectively dissolved when the license is placed in Black hands. As Anthony said: “It’s hard navigating life because you’re not sure what’s real or not when you’re a Black male. At any moment they can say ‘put your hands up’ and we’re shot. We have to think twice when we’re doing something because we don’t have that benefit of the doubt when we step out the door.”

  • How state-supported ‘clean energy’ loans put borrowers at risk of losing their houses

    Some Missouri residents owe the program more than their homes are worth.

  • J&J vaccine 'pause' latest messaging challenge for officials

    Confronted with rare cases of blood clots potentially linked to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials faced a delicate task: how to suspend distribution of the shots without setting off alarm about their safety. The behavior of the new virus, the benefits of masks and the need for school and business closings have all been marked by public confusion, changing guidance and squabbling. With the J&J shots, the recommended “pause” announced last week was a precautionary measure as government advisers investigated the unusual clots and alerted doctors about how to treat them.

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

    Global stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street fell following a report President Joe Biden will propose raising taxes on the wealthiest investors. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo declined while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced.

  • A Boise nursing home to close after inspectors cite poor-quality care, patient harm

    “We had no indication whatsoever of any impending problems, so it was crazy to hear that.”

  • 148 bills to give GOP lawmakers more power over elections could be ‘death knell’ for democracy, officials warn

    From ‘hijacking’ results to ‘micromanaging’ elections, new report reveals how Republicans are trying to strip oversight to gain permanent control

  • Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda amid bipartisan criticism

    Biden met virtually with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on Earth Day to address climate goals; FOX News' Mike Emmanuel reports

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • What's gone wrong with Australia's vaccine rollout?

    The country has been far slower than others including the UK and the US to immunise its population.

  • Biden news – live: President hosts final day of climate summit as Trump calls LeBron James ‘racist’

    Follow here for the latest updates on US politics

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 4.0: Going all-out on offensive line where it counts

    The Panthers address offensive line early in this mock draft.

  • Capitol riot: Man accused after Bumble dating app boast

    A US man has reportedly been arrested and charged after telling a match "I did storm the Capitol".