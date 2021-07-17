Boise, Nampa police involved in 4 shootings since June 27. Friday’s was first fatality.

Police in the Treasure Valley have shot four people in as many weeks.

Most recently, Nampa police shot and killed a 51-year-old Idaho woman Friday near the 500 block of Mulberry Loop after they say she fled from police in her vehicle, driving a few blocks away after striking a patrol car. Police say she pointed and fired a weapon at officers, who returned fire and struck the woman.

She later died at a local hospital, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department.

It’s the second fatal police shooting in the Treasure Valley in 2021, with the other taking place in Garden City on April 13. Garden City police shot and killed Thomas Bunde, 58, after he allegedly pointed a gun at officers and threatened police. Officers were called to a home on reports of a domestic violence incident.

According to Idaho Statesman records, there have been six fatal police shootings in the state in 2021. The four others took place in Eastern Idaho, in Madison, Bingham, Bannock and Bonneville counties.

Since 2000, Idaho police have shot and killed at least four women, according to data collected by the Statesman. Prior to Friday, the most recent of those fatal shootings was of Amber Dewitt on Oct. 20, 2019, in Boise. Dewitt, a Caldwell resident, died from gunshot wounds after she pointed what was later identified as a BB gun at Boise police while in her car. A Blaine County prosecutor ruled in March 2020 that police were justified in their use of force in the incident.

Here are the most recent police shootings in the Treasure Valley.