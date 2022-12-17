Boise orthopedic doctor faces 5 sexual battery charges after more victims come forward

Months after his initial arrest, more individuals have come forward and pressed misdemeanor charges against a Boise doctor for alleged sexual battery.

Boise police arrested Stanley Waters, an orthopedic surgeon, on Aug. 29 on a warrant for two counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Police said he allegedly inappropriately touched multiple victims at his workplace.

Police said in a news release that they believed there could be additional victims. Since then, three additional misdemeanor sexual battery charges have been added.

Waters was released from jail on the same day of his arrest. Patrick Orr, the spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, said Waters paid two separate $20,000 bonds — one for each sexual battery charge — for a total of $40,000.

According to the most recent complaint filed in October, a woman accused Waters of grabbing her breast on Sept. 2 — just four days after his release from jail.

He now faces five counts of misdemeanor sexual battery. Court records showed he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

Waters has worked as an orthopedic surgeon in Boise since 1993 and opened his own private practice, Americana Orthopaedics, in 2002. Waters has privileges to perform surgeries at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, and was back to practicing medicine only one month after his arrest, the Idaho Capital Sun reported.