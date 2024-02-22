Boise police make arrest in credit union robbery. Suspect was at large nearly 3 weeks

Boise police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly robbed a credit union earlier this month, according to a news release.

The 32-year-old Boise man was charged with felony robbery, according to online jail records. Police said he robbed a business in the 10000 block of West Fairview Avenue in West Boise on Feb. 3, and they have been looking for him since. Detectives said they were able to locate him after evidence pointed to the man’s car, the release said.

It’s unknown how much money was stolen; the man fled the scene with an “undisclosed amount of cash,” according to prior reporting. The robber said he had a weapon but didn’t show it.