Boise police make arrest after finding man with gunshot wound at intersection on July 4

Boise police officers have arrested a man for allegedly wounding another person in a shooting late Monday night.

Police say they received a call about a shooting in the 11000 block of W. Edna Street just before midnight, according to a Boise Police Department news release Tuesday. Officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound about a mile away, at the intersection of W. Tylerson Avenue and W. Ustick Road, and provided care until paramedics arrived, the release said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said in the release that after securing the scenes, gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses, they located and arrested Jacob Mosman, 22, of Boise.

Mosman and the victim, who know each other, got into a “verbal altercation” before the shooting, according to the release.

Mosman was booked into the Ada County Jail on felony charges of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Boise police ask anyone with information to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com or leave a tip using the P3 Tips phone app.