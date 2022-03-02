Boise Police arrest, identify man shot by officer last week, say he had deadly weapon

The Boise Police Department announced Tuesday evening that it had arrested the man shot last week by an officer on Fairview Avenue, and also identified the suspect and the officer for the first time.

Jonathan Manee, 25, was arrested on charges of assault or battery upon certain personnel with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, according to a press release from BPD.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, a man was seen blocking the road on Fairview between North Liberty and North Hartman streets with a vehicle, and he was attempting to flag down other drivers, according to witnesses. Police responded at 9:46 a.m. After a “brief interaction,” an officer who had arrived — identified Tuesday as Cody Evans, a 15-year police veteran — shot and wounded the man, according to Boise Police.

Police reported last week that “events transpired” that made Evans feel the need to discharge his weapon. Manee was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Boise Police would not reveal details Tuesday about how Manee assaulted Evans or what type of deadly weapon he had.

Fairview Avenue was closed for nearly three hours for an investigation. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating, according to officials. Evans was placed on paid administrative leave, as mandated by department policy when there is an officer-involved shooting.

This was the first shooting involving Boise Police in 2022. The department was involved in five shootings in 2021.