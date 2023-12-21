Boise police arrest man who allegedly pulled gun on another driver in road rage incident

Boise police arrested a 20-year-old Nampa man who allegedly drove recklessly in Meridian on Tuesday morning and displayed a gun at another driver who honked at him, according to a news release.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to a road rage incident on Eagle Road between McMillan and Ustick roads. The victim said he had honked at a driver who was speeding, tailgating and changing lanes recklessly. The victim said the man he honked at pulled alongside at a stoplight and brandished a firearm, pointing the gun at the roof of his car and signaling for the victim to follow him.

The man drove off when the victim indicated that he was on the phone with 911.

Police later located the vehicle via the victim’s description, and found the firearm. The Nampa man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.