Boise police arrest man who barricaded himself in hotel utility room after chase

A Twin Falls man was arrested by Boise police Sunday night after a foot chase ended with the suspect barricaded in a hotel utility room.

Christian Michael Pope, 20, was taken into custody and is still in the Ada County Jail facing multiple charges, including some that involved outstanding warrants, according to a Tuesday news release from the Boise Police Department.

At 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police officers responded to the 3300 block of S. Vista Avenue about a stolen vehicle, the release said. The person who reported the crime said they could see someone inside it.

When officers approached the vehicle, the suspect, now identified as Pope, fled and drew a gun, but dropped the weapon as he ran between other vehicles, according to the release. Officers then “attempted to make physical contact with the suspect and take him to the ground,” but backed off when he pulled a knife, the release said.

Pope, who ignored multiple orders to stop, ran into a nearby hotel, where officers chased him through multiple floors before he barricaded himself in a utility room. A crisis negotiation team arrived and Pope was taken from the room after multiple hours of negotiations, the release said.

Police obtained a warrant for his arrest during this time and discovered that he had outstanding arrest warrants in Twin Falls and in Ada County.

Among the charges Pope faces are five felony counts of assault and battery upon certain personnel, a result of the incident Sunday night, and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony. He had outstanding warrants for petit theft, escape and failure to appear.

“Boise police officers deal with some of the most demanding, dangerous situations an officer can face, and regularly do so with professionalism and courage,” said Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar in the release. “I am grateful for those officers’ willingness to engage in this work to keep our residents and visitors safe from those who choose to victimize other members of our community.”

Pope was transported to a local hospital for a “preexisting medical condition” before being taken to jail, the release said.