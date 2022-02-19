Boise Police arrest man who is suspected of ‘waving a firearm’ downtown Friday night

Boise Police arrested a man late Friday on suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. to reports that a man was “waving a firearm” in the area of 8th and Main streets, according to a Boise Police Department tweet.

“Officers quickly located the subject and after a short foot pursuit, the man was taken into custody without incident at 8th and Broad,” according to the tweet.

Police said there was no evidence of shots fired and no reported injuries.

During an investigation, police found that the 21-year-old “showed signs of intoxication” and was in possession of a firearm, a spokesperson, Haley Kramer, told the Idaho Statesman.

The suspect was booked into the Ada County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and misdemeanor concealed carry while under the influence. He also faces two warrant charges from previous incidents alleging misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers and inattentive driving.

The investigation is ongoing.